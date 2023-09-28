Kanye West has been labeled “psychotic” by an acclaimed producer who worked on the recently-leaked Jesus Is King 2 album.

FredWreck, who’s signed to Dr. Dre’s iconic Aftermath imprint, has credits with legendary acts among the likes of 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more. Following the leak of Ye and Dre’s JIK 2 on Monday (September 25), he took to Twitter to share an intense feeling about the former.

“Kanye is a 5150 psychotic double crossing leaking bitch,” he wrote.

You can view the tweet below.

Kanye is a 5150 psychotic double crossing leaking bitch! 💊 — FredWreck (@Fredwreck) September 26, 2023

The full-length collaboration between the two rap icons was intended to be the sequel to Kanye’s 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King.

The leaked album clocks in at 15 songs and boasts an all-star supporting cast that includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg and Marsha Ambrosius.

Jesus Is King 2 is largely made up of remixed versions of songs from its predecessor, with tracks like “Water,” “Everything We Need” and “God Is” receiving beefed-up makeovers courtesy of Dr. Dre.

There are also a number of new Kanye verses and guest features, including Dre and Anderson .Paak on “Closed On Sunday,” Travis Scott on “Hands On” and Eminem on “Use This Gospel” — the latter of which fans will recognize from DJ Khaled‘s GOD DID.

Among the slate of new tracks are “This is the Glory” featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, “Blood of the Lamb” with Pusha T, the A$AP Ferg-assisted “L.A. Monster” and “Our King” co-starring Dre and 2 Chainz.

Jesus Is King 2 was first announced by Kanye West in November 2019, just weeks after the release of the original album.

“Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon,” he wrote on Twitter while sharing a photo of him and the West Coast hitmaker in the studio together.

During a Sunday Service in California the following month, Kanye spoke about his admiration for Dre and joked about how making a gospel album was the unlikely catalyst for him working with the legendary producer.

“Jesus Is King is my first clean album,” he said. “I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre. Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats? Spend your time on God, and he’ll handle the rest.”

Two years later, the pair previewed an unreleased song called “Glory” in a Beats Studio Buds commercial, but by that point, Kanye’s attention had shifted to his 10th studio album Donda, which dropped in August 2021.

Apparently undeterred by the leak, Kanye West has an even newer album on the way and he’s reportedly tapping into the “old Kanye” sound.

According to TMZ, Ye has been hard at work on his next LP while staying in Italy with his wife Bianca Censori.

A source relayed that Yeezy has completed 10 songs this week and he’s reportedly in a “great headspace” while creating alongside the likes of frequent collaborators such as 88 Keys and Ty Dolla $ign.

Earlier this month, Kanye previewed an unreleased track at a London fashion show which heard him shouting out celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang.

While his upcoming album remains without a timeframe, Forbes speculated that Kanye could drop the album without major label backing at a moment’s notice.