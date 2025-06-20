Kanye West is feeling money pressure because of his long custody fight with Kim Kardashian. A source says Kanye wants Kim to agree to a deal so their legal fight can stop. Kanye realizes he can’t afford to fight Kim in court, either legally or financially, as stated in the reports.

He is desperate to settle custody of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim Kardashian is said to be in a much stronger position than Kanye, especially financially. Kanye’s controversial opinions, like his anti-Semitic rants, have hurt his reputation and business deals, according to the report by Reality Tea.

Kanye’s money problems



Because of this, Kanye lost big sponsorships, including his deal with Adidas. His business chances have dropped a lot over the last two years. Kanye’s net worth fell by $1.5 billion and now is around $400 million, as per reports.

Kanye wants to avoid a long legal fight

His net worth might go down even more due to lawsuits and his controversial statements. The custody battle with Kim is very expensive and could quickly use up his money. Kanye wants to make a deal with Kim to save what is left of his reputation, as per the report by RadarOnline.

He is scared of the custody battle because his lawyers say it could cost millions he doesn’t have. Since Kim is in a much stronger financial spot, Kanye hopes if he backs down, she will show mercy and agree to a deal, as per the report by Reality Tea.

FAQs

Q1. Why is Kanye West losing money?

Because he lost big brand deals and faced backlash for his public comments.

Q2. What does Kanye want from Kim Kardashian?

He wants to avoid court and make a deal to end the custody battle.

