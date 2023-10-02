Kanye West‘s recent series of leaks have turned explosive as an unreleased documentary has surfaced containing shots at Nas, Pusha T and Cardi B.

The documentary was reportedly filmed in 2018 following the release of ye, as well as the albums he produced for Nas (Nasir), Pusha (Daytona) and Teyana Taylor (K.T.S.E.).

In one scene, the Chicago rap mogul is seen taking part in a photoshoot while on a phone call with his former manager, Scooter Braun. During their conversation, Ye became heated as he demanded to be taken off G.O.O.D. Music — the label he founded in 2004 — before saying he regretted giving what he felt were some of his best beats to the aforementioned names.

He was especially upset at Nas, who he complained had rapped “off beat” on “Cops Shot the Kid” and shot a music video for the song without his knowledge.

“It’s gon’ be a get me out this muthafuckin’ G.O.O.D. Music shit now,” Ye barked down the phone. “And Scooter, ain’t gonna be no, ‘Oh, I’m still putting my name on this shit.’ I need to get rid of G.O.O.D. Music ’cause I’m great. And guess what? Good is the enemy of great.

“The fuck I’m doing giving [‘Gonna Love Me’] to fucking Teyana? What the fuck I’m doing giving that Daytona album to Pusha? What the fuck I’m doing, bro? That shit was three Dark Fantasys that I gave away.

“‘Cops Shot the Kid,’ Nas rapping all goddamn off beat on it, don’t even wanna shoot a video. Then shoot a video, don’t even tell me. These muthafuckas don’t appreciate me. All these muthafuckas is tryna use me.”

He added: “I’m the greatest muthafuckin’ artist living and I could do everything! And I’m not being expanded and my vision is not being expanded to what it is. I’m performing at other people’s festivals and shit. I’ve been wanting a fucking festival.”

Leaked footage from a 2018 Ye documentary captures Kanye West complaining about Nas rapping off beat on the song ‘Cops Shot The Kid’ and saying he doesn’t feel appreciated. The footage also captures Kanye West having a conversation about dissolving his GOOD Music record label… pic.twitter.com/HNLwloYJ5T — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 1, 2023

In another clip from the leaked documentary, Kanye West claims that Cardi B doesn’t write her own lyrics and that she was planted in the music industry by the illuminati to “replace” Nicki Minaj.

“These illuminati,” he says while on a separate phone call. “That’s why fucking Cardi B was over there. Cardi B is a plant by the illuminati. She don’t write her raps. She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible, and then make songs like fuck ’em and then get some money.

“She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely, that they put her there. And now she doesn’t know what to do and she’s just a fucking — she has no idea what the fuck is going on. She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe. Ain’t no blessing from the fucking universe.”

Watch below:

Leaked footage from a 2018 Ye documentary shows Kanye West saying Cardi B doesn’t write her lyrics and that she’s an industry plant by the illuminati. pic.twitter.com/exDKEjf6sg — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 1, 2023

Cardi seemingly responded to Kanye’s comments on Sunday (October 1) by tweeting out a clip from his 2022 interview with Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, in which he spoke highly of her.

“My cousins was saying come by here yesterday but I was finishing that verse for your girl,” he said, referring to Cardi. “I always believed in her since she was on the show, period.”

The Bronx native captioned the video with a simple love heart emoji.

Kanye West collaborated with Cardi B last year on “Hot Shit,” which also featured Lil Durk. The track peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has racked up over 89 million streams on Spotify alone.

The documentary, meanwhile, is just the latest unreleased project from Kanye West’s vaults to leaks. Last month, an early version of his 2021 album Donda called Donda: With Child surfaced online, accompanied by a 35-minute video directed by Vanessa Beecroft.

Shortly after, Kanye and Dr. Dre‘s Jesus Is King 2 — the planned sequel to the former’s 2019 gospel album — also leaked, complete with appearances from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Anderson .Paak and more.