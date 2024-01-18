Kanye West has remodeled his teeth with titanium, and it apparently cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On Wednesday (January 17), the rapper and producer shared a series of Instagram Stories showing off his new silver-grey metal grill with extended canines. In one of the slides, he even compared himself to James Bond bad guy Jaws, who sported similar dentures in the movies Moonraker and The Spy Who Loved Me.

The Daily Mail originally reported that Ye “had all his teeth removed and replaced” with the chemical element. HipHopDX has since confirmed with one of Ye’s reps that this is, in fact, not true.

The UK publication also got in touch with Dr Thomas Connelly, who reportedly worked on the $850,000 alteration and said: “Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

Check out Kanye West’s latest cosmetic flex below:

Kanye West gives teeth a titanium makeover https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/O03IOGz2eE — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 18, 2024

Last year, Rihanna purchased a grill inspired by the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, which she rocked at her son RZA’s first birthday party. Over the summer, Gabby Elan Jewelry gave fans a closer look at the glistening piece she designed for the Fenty mogul.

Inscribed with 18-karat diamonds in the bottom jaw and “Dirt” written across the top, the set is an actual replica of one ODB owned in the ’90s that was crafted by the same jeweler.

“Wu-Tang is for the Children @badgalriri with an O.D.B. inspired Diamond ‘Dirt’ Grill in 18kt. The original grill in the last slide was done by us in the early 90’s,” the lapidary wrote on Instagram.

The “Rude Boy” hitmaker wore the custom grill at her firstborn’s birthday celebration, which was themed around the Wu-Tang Clan. In tune with that, she dressed up as ODB with his signature corn rows, spiked-up braids along and a vintage Wu-Tang leather jacket.

Footage from the party showed baby RZA dressed up as his namesake, complete with a yellow eye mask, while A$AP Rocky took on Ghostface Killah with a pink mink coat and winter knit hat.