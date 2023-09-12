KANYE West has covered up in heavy layers alongside wife Bianca Censori, who was seen sporting a tight nude outfit.

The pair have been rocking contrasting looks during their time in Italy, sparking mixed reactions.

8 Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepped out in contrasting looks in Italy Credit: BackGrid

8 The rapper was covered from head-to-toe in an all-black outfit Credit: BackGrid

8 His wife, meanwhile, wore yet another sheer nude outfit that showed off her curves Credit: BackGrid

On Monday, Kanye, 46, stepped out shrouded in black clothing.

He was covered from head to toe with a scarf of some kind wrapped around his head and face, a puffy black jacket and matching pants on, and a pair of sock-shoes on his feet.

This ensemble was a stark contrast to his wife’s look.

The Australian architect was photographed wearing a nude tube top that covered only her breasts and a matching skin-tight pair of leggings.

Her short dark hair was parted off to one side and slicked down in a chic style.

She had on a pair of high heels to complete the look and carried her phone in one hand.

Kanye and Bianca were making their way to a romantic dinner at the well-known Villa San Michele in Florence, Italy.

The couple has been generating major buzz for a variety of reasons ranging from their fashion choices to rumors that the Chicago rapper’s wife is pregnant with his child.

8 Bianca was photographed in a skin-colored two-piece ensemble Credit: BackGrid

8 She and Kanye were photographed making their way to a romantic dinner in Florence Credit: BackGrid

HIDING SOMETHING?

Bianca has been showing off her body in nude and sheer outfits throughout her time in Europe.

She’s been drawing major blowback with her fashion choices but it’s not just that fans are talking about.

In addition to critics calling her looks indecent, and demanding authorities get involved, there’s been speculation that Bianca is secretly pregnant.

The couple was seen sneaking out of Da Cracco Restaurant in Milan, Italy, last week.

Photos showed Bianca wearing a tiny sheer top that exposed her breasts and matching tights that barely covered the rest of her body.

She also had on a pair of clear high heels – the same ones she’s been sporting on multiple occasions.

As she walked out of the eatery, however, it appeared she had acquired a strange new accessory.

Bianca was seen clutching a small purple accent pillow, holding it in front of her belly as she walked.

She kept the pillow close to her body as Kanye walked behind her, rocking an all-black outfit yet again.

The pair made their way toward a car that was waiting for them.

Both had somber looks on their faces, keeping their heads down and away from the nearby cameras.

In other photos, Kanye and his wife were rocking the same outfits while out and about in Florence.

Bianca’s pillow was once again front and center.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks now that the model is expecting.

FASHION CRISIS

Bianca, 28, may be carrying the pillow for a very different reason, however.

She has been taking heat over her nude looks while staying in Italy with Kanye.

Bianca has repeatedly been called out for hitting the streets in outfits that show her breasts, her butt, and her undergarments.

Many local Italians have even urged the police to get involved.

In Italy, “contrary to public decency” carried a large fine of $5,000 to $10,000.

Some even reach up to $10,848.

Online, one hater specifically raged: “It’s surprising she hasn’t been arrested. Italy is much more conservative, in this case rightly so!”

Another wrote: “I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don’t need this pair polluting it.”

“Completely disrespectful to a conservative Catholic culture. The Italians should have kicked them out,” a third commented.

Another added: “It’s a shame that they can’t arrest her for public indecency. They look like clowns. How embarrassing.”

8 The pair have been sporting drastically different styles as of late Credit: BackGrid

8 Bianca has been facing serious backlash over her outfits Credit: BackGrid