Kanye West and his wife have caused a scene in Italy once again after holding an impromptu photoshoot flaunting his wife’s curves.

In a video that surfaced online on Thursday (September 21), Ye and Bianca Censori were seen surrounded by a crowd of people in the streets of Florence as the Chicago rap mogul took photos of his model/architect wife on his phone.

West’s identity was largely concealed by an all-black outfit and head scarf, whereas Censori left little to the imagination in a skimpy, skin-tight leotard paired with tights and heels.

A number of other people followed Kanye’s suit by pulling out their phones and capturing photos and videos of the moment as well.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have made headlines for various half-naked antics in Europe in recent months. Last month, the couple drew complaints after Censori was seen walking around “virtually naked,” with Italian locals demanding that police take action.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Censori’s risqué outfits included a tan, skintight jumpsuit. She was even forced to cover her nipples with a black cross-body bag.

Shortly after, Kanye and his wife came under more scrutiny when photos and videos surfaced of them seemingly engaged in a sexual act on a boat in Venice.

Ye’s pants could be seen pulled below his waist with his bare buttocks on show, while Censori had her head in his lap in a sexually-suggestive position.

The pair’s “obscene” behavior led to them not only receiving a lifetime ban from the boat rental company, but being investigated by authorities.

“There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished,” a Venice police source said regarding the incident. “The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.

“You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.”