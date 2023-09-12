New York, NY –

A Kanye West impersonator has attempted to make peace with the Jewish community using a t-shirt they rocked at New York Fashion Week.

Baron Jay Littleton Jr., who goes by The Kanye Clone, walked in a fashion show on Saturday (September 9) at the Conrad New York Downtown hotel donning a “Jewish Lives Matter” blue long-sleeve shirt — which plays off Ye’s controversial White Lives Matter tee.

The Kanye Clone equipped a very Kanye-esque fit with black combat boots, leather pants and a “YZS” baseball cap mimicking Ye’s YZY brand.

“My intention behind it is that each culture can rally around each other,” Littleon Jr. told The Algemeiner. “All ethnicities matter. Black Lives Matter, white lives matter… I feel like because I look like Kanye West, I’m at an advantage to spread the message and to fill in the gaps that Kanye West is not able to fill in.”

Creators Inc. CEO, Andrew Bachman, who is Jewish, applauded the concept: “I just thought it was a genius concept… Kanye West has made antisemitic remarks, so taking someone who looks identical to Kanye West and making that statement is powerful and thought-provoking.”

Watch the clip below:

Littleton Jr. has embraced the Kanye comparisons and has been known as The Kanye Clone for nearly two decades. He even appeared as a Ye imitation in Drake’s “Energy” video in 2015.

“I would like to create a world where different races are wearing each other’s ‘Lives Matter’ shirts,” The Kanye Clone added. “Black people wearing ‘Jewish Lives Matter’; Jewish people wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’; Asian people wearing ‘Jewish Lives Matter.’”

Kanye West addressed the controversial Paris Fashion Week stunt from last year in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson where he defended the White Lives Matter tee.

“I do certain things from a feeling,” he said. “I just channel the energy, it just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance … God is preparing us for the real battles, and we are in a battle with the media. The majority of the media has a God-less agenda, and the jokes are not working. This whole like, ‘Oh, Ye’s crazy,’ and all these things, they don’t work.”

Kanye continued: “My dad is an educated ex-Black Panther and he put a text to me that said, ‘White Lives Matter hahaha.’ And I said, ‘I thought the shirt was a funny shirt.’ I said the idea of me wearing it was funny. I said, ‘Dad, what do you think of it?’ He said, ‘Just a Black man stating the obvious.’

“My favorite response, ’cause I kept on thinking, ‘They’re looking for an explanation.’ And people say, ‘Well, as an artist, you don’t have to give an explanation, but as a leader, you do.’ So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is, because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”

In other Kanye West news, he’s spent most of his summer in Italy where he made headlines crashing an Italian wedding and baring his butt checks on a gondola ride in Venice.

The “obscene” incident has resulted in West and Censori being hit with a lifetime ban by Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, which said the couple are “no longer welcome” aboard its boats.

“On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement earlier this month. “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.

“In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”