Kanye West has inspired Britney Spears to get in touch with her wild side in the wake of her impending divorce from Sam Asghari.

In a quick post-and-delete made to Instagram on Wednesday (August 23), the “Baby One More Time” singer posted a video of herself vibing out to West’s “Fade,” and she was wearing nothing but her trademark smile and a small pair of panties.

“Me and Kanye!” she captioned the video.

Check out the clip of Britney Spears frolicking in bed to Ye’s music below:

Britney Spears has been on a bit of a wild tear since she and her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce after a little over a year together, earlier this month.

Since their split, Spears has been getting a little x-rated online, including doing a strip-tease performance that caught the attention of Plies, the patron Hip Hop saint of strippers the world over, who dubbed her his “White Diamond.”

Spears went viral earlier this month when she posted a video of herself wearing a leopard-print bikini and gyrating on a stripper pole, dancing to Nine Inch Nails’ 1990s smash hit “Closer.”

When it hit the Internet, comedian Karlous Miller took to Twitter to blithely remark, “don’t let Plies see this.”

Fortunately, the “I Got Motion” rapper saw the video and offered his unique brand of commentary on her moves. “My White Diamond Bih (From The Players Club),” he wrote in the caption. “Go To Pound Town Britt!!! Go To Pound Town Britt!!!!!! Man I Luh Britt Bih!!! #Plies”

He then offered a play-by-play of Spears’ dance moves. “There she go!” he screamed, laughing. “Wahoo! There she go! Oh ho! That muthafucka look like Diamond from The Players Club! Look!”

Plies was referring to the character in the classic 1998 film starring Jamie Foxx, Ice Cube and Bernie Mac, in which LisaRay McCoy played Diamond.

He continued: “My white diamond! Come on, white diamond! Whoo hoo! Throw that little pwussy! Throw that little pwussy, Brit! Brit! You know what I’m waitin’ on, Brit! Brit! Go to pound town, Brit!”

Spears then spreads her legs open, causing the “Real Hitta” rapper to scream with laughter and drop the phone.