Kanye West was spotted arriving in a car with a ‘666’ license plate to his son’s basketball game on Friday.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 46, pulled up in his devilish Land Rover as he arrived to watch eight-year-old Saint’s game in Los Angeles.

Inside of the location, he reunited with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and was pictured speaking with her before sitting a few seats away.

Later, he took to Instagram to post nearly nude and very risqué snaps of his wife Bianca Censori — who was not spotted at the game the day before.

For the game, the Runaway hitmaker donned a black T-shirt, distressed jeans and chunky white boots.

He was dripping in diamonds as he sported layers of chains and a wedding band on his ring finger at the game, just days after DailyMail.com revealed he had his teeth removed and replaced with $850K titanium dentures.

The 24-time Grammy winner was previously married to Kardashian from 2014 to 2022.

The former couple share four children together — North, 10, Saint, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four.

He tied the knot with Censori, 29, in December 2022.

Prior to their nuptials, he also founded Donda Academy, an unaccredited Christian private school for pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade.

That same year in October, it was reported the school closed for just a few hours after West made antisemitic comments in interviews and on social media.

Following his offensive outburst, the Yeezy architect ‘pressured’ him to film a 40-minute apology video to the Jewish community, according to an exclusive report by DailyMail.com.

The current operating status of Donda Academy is unknown.

West recently had his teeth removed and replaced with titanium dentures in a shock dental makeover

Recently, he has been gearing up to drop his long-delayed Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign on February 9.

Vultures was previously set for release in December before being delayed multiple times.

The album will be his first music release since a string of controversies and aligning himself with far-right ideologies.

The rapper has also been focused on trying to rebuild his brand and company, recently filing paperwork to try and register a new trademark for a phrase inspired by his wife.

The filing revealed plans to use the slogan to launch a bizarre array of good and services including ‘biological cloning,’ ‘moisturizers,’ ‘plush toys’ and ‘wireless receivers in the form of jewelry.’

The rapper filed nine separate trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 11 under the phrase: ‘I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU.’