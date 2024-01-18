Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter Chicago turned six this week, and she celebrated with a Bratz-themed party with her family and friends.

Little Chi’s birthday was on Monday (January 15), and with everyone off from school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the family had her party that same day. At one point, Kim’s mini-me even made her model debut as she hit the runway with her cousin Dream (whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna) — but she was seemingly over it as she quickly scurried away after her catwalk.

In a post to commemorate the day, Kim wrote: “Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins!”

She continued: “It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!”

You can view Kim’s post and pictures from the party below:

This year’s party for Chicago seemed to go much smoother than 2022 — when Kanye West accused Kim of banning him from Chi’s birthday party in a social media post before showing up anyway.

The drama began when Kanye wished his daughter a happy birthday on social media and explained why he couldn’t attend the party.

“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he said in the clip. “There’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played. This is the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not finna let this happen.”

Kanye continued: “I done called Kim, texted nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson]. He asked Khloé [why] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her. You get what I’m saying?

“They been takin’ fathers out of the homes purposefully. So I’m speaking up. I’m using my voice to say this ain’t going to keep happenin’.”

With the help of Travis Scott, Ye eventually wound up at the birthday party. However, the video rant caught Kardashian off guard, according to Page Six, as there were supposed to be two birthday parties for the third of Ye and Kardashian’s children.

“Kanye was always supposed to have Chi at 4,” the source explained to the outlet. “They pre-agreed to have two separate events and it was his idea. Kim was shocked that he went on live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties. She was going to have hers early in the day and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming.”

The birthday party was a combined effort for Chicago and Stormi Webster, Travis and Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” Kanye said in a video upon leaving the party. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just got to shout out Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of my family.

“It was Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble], Kylie … Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot ’cause security stopped me once again when I got there.”