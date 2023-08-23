Kanye West has been imitated by a lookalike who has tricked an entire club in Miami into thinking that he was actually the Chicago rapper.

A recent video surfaced of a man dressed in all Black with dark shades standing in a similar fashion to Yeezy next to a DJ at Club Liv. The DJ then starts talking to the crowd to hype them up about an alleged new collaboration between Kanye West and Drake.

“We got Ye in this mothafucka tonight LIV,” the club DJ said. “I’m about to play some shit I’m not even supposed to have. You wanna hear some some brand new Kanye and Drake shit make some noise. Fuck it, let’s do it!”

The DJ then allegedly played an A.I. track that had Drake rapping on it.

Check out the clip below:

Kanye West lookalike finesses club with “new Kanye & Drake” song 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/nop3OfKE4s — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 23, 2023

Ye isn’t the only rapper that has experienced problems with a lookalike running around pretending to be him.

Back in October 2022, Drake served his “Fake Drake” lookalike with a cease and desist notice, forcing him to change his name.

Izzy Drake, who shot to social media fame during that time by impersonating the Toronto rapper, previously took to Instagram to share a legal warning he received from Drizzy’s OVO Sound label.

The letter demanded Izzy stop using Drake’s name, likeness and trademarks, which they claimed were “damaging and defamatory” to the OVO brand.

“Notice to cease and desist,” the letter began. “Dear IzzyyDrake, this letter serves as a notice of your unauthorized use of the trademark, ‘OVO’ to promote your brand and likeness, as well as your unauthorized fabrication of media which is Per Se damaging and defamatory to our brand. Your conducted actions are unwarranted, unwelcome, and inacceptable.”

It continued: “In addition, this shall serve as a pre-suit letter demanding that you provide us written assurance within 7 days that you will cease and desist from making any further factually untrue statements involving OVO Sound and/or Drake, and that you will no longer fabricate media that portrays the aforementioned Trademarks. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Despite being issued with the cease and desist, there were no hard feelings on Fake Drake’s part as he changed his name to Izzy Famous and wished the real Drake a 36th happy birthday during that time.

“Happy birthday to the greatest artist in history and my biggest inspiration,” he wrote previously. “I got this cease and desist letter from OVO couple days ago and as a respectful b day gift to @champagnepapi I changed my name from IzzyyDrake to Izzyyfamous. More life my OVO brother @preme @bakanotnice @tvgucci.”