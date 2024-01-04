Kanye West reportedly owes over $1million in property and business taxes for his Yeezy company and a pair of homes he bought with ex, Kim Kardashian.

According to a report from The Daily Mail on Wednesday (January 3), there are four liens against Yeezy Apparel, LLC for three years worth of back taxes totaling $934,033.56. He also reportedly owes a total of $101,093 in property taxes on two Calabasas homes he’d previously purchased with Kim while they were still together.

The news comes after it was reported earlier this week that Kanye West is trying to offload another one of his various properties — his completely gutted $53million mansion on the beach in Malibu.

A source alleged to be close to the controversial star told The Daily Mail that Ye doesn’t want the place because the walls aren’t the right color.

“Ye prefers earth tones, muddy colors from silt to loam but never too cold and nothing visually draining like a clay,” the source told the outlet on Sunday (December 31). “Architects and designers working for Ye have in the past been dispatched to collect soil samples from the UK, France, and elsewhere as color references for his iconic looks.”

The source continued: “Unfortunately, the concrete settled into more of a cadet gray and he was hoping for a warmer tone, more of dovetail gray or coachman’s cape. Ye would only visit the house at sunrise and sunset when he said the color didn’t irritate him so much. Eventually, he stopped going altogether.”

Kanye West initially purchased the property in 2021 and paid close to $58million for the home designed by famed Japanese architect, Tadao Ando.

Ando is reportedly one of Kanye West’s favorite designers and that played a role in Yeezy’s post-Donda purchase of the extravagant bunker. Built in 2013, the mansion overlooks the Pacific Ocean and leans heavily on its concrete architecture throughout. But last month, Ye put the gutted-out mansion on the market for $53million.

Despite currently facing numerous lawsuits, Kanye West caught a break this week when his former business manager decided to dismiss his lawsuit that accused Ye of breaching their contract.

Radar Online obtained documents on Wednesday (January 3), revealing that Thomas St. John had informed the court he was dismissing the entire action of all parties and all causes of actions. In turn, Kanye also dropped his countersuit for what he’d claimed was a contract signed under duress.