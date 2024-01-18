Kanye West is reportedly releasing a 40-minute apology for his antisemitic remarks ahead of the release of Vultures, his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign.

According to TMZ, the rapper put a camera crew together to shoot an apology video several weeks ago, with West speaking directly to the camera.

However, the news outlet claims the video is “rambling” and at times it is hard to understand what Kanye is saying.

The footage is apparently planned for release ahead of Vultures, which is currently scheduled to arrive on February 9 after multiple delays dating back to last year.

Kanye West has already publicly apologized to the Jewish community for comments he has made in the past, which include praising Hitler, spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and claiming he was going to go “death [sic] con 3 on Jewish people.”

West’s apology, which was written in Hebrew, said: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding more in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The apology was criticized by some, including Hot 97 DJ Peter Rosenberg who said: “No part of me believes this apology. I totally agree that the Hebrew part was so either intentionally or unintentionally offensive as if American Jews can just read Hebrew without vowels.

“Like, bro, it’s just another offensive thing. One thing we know about Kanye — he’s many things. Inauthentic is not one of them. And that comment was so inauthentic that it lets you know it couldn’t actually be from him.”

The apology was better received by the Anti-Defamation League, who said in a statement: “After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt.

“Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome.”