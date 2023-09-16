Kanye West has new music on the way, and a snippet previewed at a London fashion show hears him shouting out celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang.

Video of the Mowalola SS24 fashion show in the UK capital surfaced on Twitter on Friday (September 15). In the clip, two models walk down a runway while a new Ye track plays. A figure in all black with their face covered can be seen recording from the audience, which is likely Ye himself.

“I can not explain/ Ice on my teeth, now my kids think I’m Johnny Dang,” he raps on the song. “I just hit a lick on the industry, now they in pain.”

You can check out the clip below:

It appears something is in the works, as there have been multiple reports and snippets of new Kanye West music throughout the month.

Earlier this month, Steve Lacy performed on the first of three nights of the annual Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois. During his set, Ye was present in the audience and the two were even photographed hugging each another upon linking up.

According to Kurrco, the Yeezy boss played some new music for Lacy during their time together. Only a brief clip of the song was recorded by an attendee who didn’t even point the camera up, so it seems like it wasn’t a part of Lacy’s performance.

Kanye West is reportedly back in the studio and hard at work on his new album as new information surrounding the LP’s theme has hit social media.

Yeezy is said to be gearing up for his next release and, according to prominent leaker Insurge, the project is shaping up to be a combination of The College Dropout and The Life of Pablo.

There were other tidbits of info from Insurge, who claimed that Ye and Ty Dolla $ign had a recent studio session with the Opium collective in Italy. He compared finished tracks to a “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy level.”

The project has “insane” features and is tentatively slated for an October release. Despite Ye’s blacklisting from the music industry, he has apparently been working on a tracklist under the working title CHANGE.

In another clip teased earlier this month, Al Be Back teased the Kanye-assisted “Israel” and posted a clip rapping along to Ye’s verse while getting hyped.

West has been off the grid for much of 2023 but his rhymes find him touching on an encounter with the devil and attempting to free Larry Hoover.

“Tell me right now is it real/ Y’all be talking about the devil I seen a close-up/ Every night I could’ve told everything they told us/ They was talking about the style I said n-gga Moses/ Ain’t nobody pardon Hoover but we got the closest,” he raps.