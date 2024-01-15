Kanye West has shown love to Kid Cudi after the two recently squashed their beef, although fans have noticed something odd about Ye’s show of support.

On his Instagram Stories on Sunday (January 14), West posted a screenshot of him listening to “Electrowavebaby” from Cudi’s newly released album INSANO.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly realized that the Chicago rap icon did not have the volume turned up on his phone and was playing the song on mute.

“Why would Kanye post himself listening to Kid Cudi’s album on mute,” one X user asked, while another said: “Kanye listening to that new Cudi on mute I’m sick.”

Why would Kanye post himself listening to Kid Cudi’s album on mute😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ePYe34yVEC — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) January 15, 2024

Kanye West also reposted a flyer promoting an upcoming concert from previous longtime collaborator Mike Dean, who is set to perform alongside numerous special guests at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 1.

Much like Kid Cudi, Ye’s relationship with Dean has become strained in recent years, with the pair seemingly moving in separate directions since the controversial DONDA recording sessions in 2021.

Last October, Dean criticized West for posting private text messages online, saying: “Posting DM and texts from folks is the single most thirsty think a person can do.”

He also spoke out against Kanye’s multiple antisemitic tirades against Jewish people and for echoing right-wing pundit Candace Owens’ talking points during interviews.

related news Pusha T Addresses Kanye West-Kid Cudi Fallout: ‘It’s Super Fucked Up’ April 26, 2022

Mike Dean has also slammed Cudi in the past, mainly for removing him from his Moon Man’s Landing, which he put down to “jealousy.”

In a number of posts on X (then Twitter) in 2022, Dean labeled the Lonely Stoner “Mid Cudi” and said: “Dickhead canceled me just from jealousy. Just because I was on tour with The Weeknd. Also there’s more people in a half full stadium when I play than when Mid plays the small arenas.”

When Kid Cudi’s fans came to his defense, Mike Dean had plenty of smoke for them, too — especially one fan who claimed that Mr. Rager is a better producer than he is. “That’s hilarious. I’m done,” Dean responded. “Hahahah. Dude can’t produce his way out of a wet paper sack.”

While it Cudi is expected to appear on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s upcoming album Vultures, it remains to be seen whether Mike Dean will be involved.