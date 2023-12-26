Kanye West has apologized to the Jewish community for his many previous antisemitic remarks that have caused pain to a lot of people over the past year.

In the early hours of Tuesday (December 26) morning, Yeezy took to his recently-reactivated Instagram account to post an apology written in Hebrew. West promised that he is “committed to making amends” with the Jewish community.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” the apology reads in English. “It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding more in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

While some in the comments appreciated Kanye’s olive branch toward the Jewish community, Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg continued to be critical of Ye. “Should I not mention that typing this apology in Hebrew in and of itself is still sort of oddly anti Semitic?” he wrote. “I guess not .. let’s roll with it lol.”

Michael Rapaport suggested that West take a trip to Israel himself, commenting: “Start by going to ISRAEL immediately & speak to families of Hostages & witness the devastation with your own eyes.”

Check out the post below:

Kanye West’s string of antisemitic comments began in October 2022 when he claimed on Twitter he was going to go “Death Con 3 on Jewish people.” Def Jam, adidas, Gap and other companies quickly severed ties with the Chicago-bred mogul.

He then appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars show in December 2022 where he alleged that he “saw good things about Hitler.”

West enflamed his relationship with the Jewish community when he rapped about how he had sexual relations with a “Jewish bitch” on his new single “Vultures.”

He and Ty Dolla $ign are headed toward the release of their Vulture joint project which has been delayed and is now slated to arrive in January.

Kanye West spent Christmas in Los Angeles, pulling up to the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics game at Crypto.com Arena on Monday afternoon (December 25) with his kids North, Saint and Chicago as well as his wife Bianca and some of her family members.