Kanye West is being sued by the former project manager of his $57 million home in Malibu for failing to comply with his unusual demands, among other grievances.

According to NBC News, 32-year-old Tony Saxon filed a lawsuit against Ye on Wednesday (September 13) after he was fired for refusing to remove all of the windows and electricity from his property.

Ye allegedly fired Saxon on November 5, 2021 for not complying with his “dangerous” requests after working for him for around two months.

Saxon, who also served as the property’s security guard, was apparently ordered to “get the hell out” by Kanye West when he refused to move large generators into the home.

The suit read: “When Plaintiff refused to engage in unlawful conduct or to engage in activity that would further cause him physical injury, Mr. Ye responded: ‘If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore and you’ll just see me on TV.’”

The complaint said he also told him he would be “considered an enemy if he did not comply.”

Saxon alleged Kanye West promised to pay him $20,000-a-week, but he only received payments on two occasions to cover his salary and the project’s budget.

“I always had his best interest in mind as a friend,” Saxon said, comparing his refusal to stopping a friend from drunk-driving. “They get really mad at you that you overstepped your boundaries, but still, they could have gotten really hurt.”

The lawsuit alleged violations of labor codes, including dangerous working conditions, unpaid wages and wrongful retaliatory termination.

Saxon said Kanye’s plan for the property was to make it like “a bomb shelter from the 1910s” by removing the custom marble bathrooms, custom windows, plumbing and electricity, as well as replacing the stairs with slides.

“We were going to be gutting all of that out and sort of building him a Bat Cave” where he said he could “hide from the Clintons in and the Kardashians in,” Saxon said, believing the property was just an art project. “As we progress, it’s becoming clear that, no, he wants to live in here.”

Saxon said Ye “wanted no electricity. He only wanted plants. He only wanted candles. He only wanted battery lights. And he just wanted to have everything open and dark. You can’t keep food in that house, because you had no refrigerator left. You had no windows. I had sea gulls flying in.”

Kanye West apparently didn’t want to be a “slave” to modern conveniences or be “accessible” to the government.

“He wants to be on a privatized Wi-Fi network,” Saxon said. “He wants to have an alternate source of energy. He wants to have no doors, no windows, no fixtures, just concrete.”

Saxon said he lived and slept in the home and described the conditions as “miserable,” with Ye being unresponsive to his complaints. He was allegedly fired three days after complaining about a severe back injury in a meeting, where the rap mogul ordered him to remove the electricity and windows.

He added: “Hopefully we can bury the hatchet, but I physically cannot do any more work like that anymore. My neck and my back have been destroyed.”

In May, it was revealed that Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were paying $20,000 a month renting a penthouse in West Hollywood while his Malibu home was “deteriorating.”

Ye is also being sued by a number of former teachers from his school, Donda Academy, relating to inconsistent pay and serious health and safety issues.

Like his home, the school reportedly also didn’t have any windows because the rapper “did not like glass.”