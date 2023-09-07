Los Angeles, CA –

Kanye West has found himself in another legal dispute, this time against a person who has been leaking his music online.

As per court documents accessed by Radar Online, the Yeezy boss has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against a defendant listed as “Does” for releasing his songs on social media without permission.

The account in question goes by DaUnreleasedGod across platforms and is allegedly responsible for uploading footage of Ye in the studio as well as numerous unreleased tracks, one of which features Rihanna and Pusha T.

The Chicago native claims to have “suffered significant financial losses and damages as a direct result of the Defendants’ actions. In addition, the Defendant’s actions amount to the theft of a trade secret. Ye’s musical composition, with its distinctive arrangement and unique elements, constitutes a trade secret due to its economic value, secrecy, and the efforts taken to safeguard it.”

The illegitimate releases began in May this year and continued into August, and West is now demanding a permanent injunction from those responsible.

The legal drama is never-ending for the Graduation hitmaker. New reports indicate that he and his wife are now being investigated over the “obscenities” that took place during their recent boat ride in Venice, Italy.

Photos and videos surfaced late last month of Kanye baring his butt cheeks, with his wife Bianca Censori spotted with her head in his lap in a sexually-suggestive position. According to the Daily Mail, Venice police is now looking to take action following the couple’s apparent intimate moment in public.

The driver of the boat has been identified and is expected to be questioned about what he saw, while police are also asking photographers to hand over the images that were taken.

A Venice police source told the outlet: “There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished. The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.

“You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.”