Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have debuted a new song called “Unlock” ahead of the release of their joint album Vultures in January.

While the song is not yet available on streaming, the track was premiered on Chicago radio station Power 92 by DJ Pharris on Thursday night (December 28).

In the previously released tracklist, “Unlock” is the closing song on the album and is one of the few songs on the project not to feature any guests.

Listen to it below.

KANYE WEST & TY DOLLA SIGN – “UNLOCK” DJ PHARRIS JUST RECENTLY PLAYED THE NEW ¥$ SONG “UNLOCK” ON POWER 92 RADIO‼️🚨 pic.twitter.com/46OmNVnwGH — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) December 29, 2023

While initially scheduled for release on December 15, Vultures has been pushed back to January 12, with sample clearance issues believed to be behind the delay.

Nicki Minaj has publicly said that she would not clear her verse on “New Body” for the album due to a version of the song leaking some years ago.

Shortly after Kanye West asked her for permission in a text shared online, Nicki said: “That train has left the station. No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

The new release date means Vultures will drop on the same day as Kid Cudi’sINSANO. Cudi is also expected to appear on Vultures after squashing his beef with West.

The two were pictured hugging it out at the Las Vegas listening party for the album earlier in December, which marked a big U-urn after Cudi previously declared he would never work with Kanye again.

“Unlock” is the second song to be released from Vultures following the title track, which features fellow Chicago rappers Lil Durk and Bump J.

related news Ty Dolla $ign Proves His Commitment To Kanye West Collab With New ‘Vultures’-Inspired Ink December 28, 2023

The song sparked controversy due to allegedly antisemitic lines from Kanye, who rapped: “How can I be antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

“At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred,” a spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League told TMZ.

Ye has since apologized for his string of antisemitic comments, which date back to last year, writing on social media: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

He continued: “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding more in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”