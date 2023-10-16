Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are reportedly close to releasing a joint album together, and are looking to unveil it at a huge concert in Italy later this month.

According to Billboard, the Chicago rap icon and California crooner are planning to perform the as-yet-untitled project for the very first time at an undisclosed location on October 27.

Previous reports suggested that the event could be held at RCF Arena (formerly known as Campovolo), an outdoor music venue in the northern city of Reggio Emilia that can hold up to 100,000 people.

It’s also possible that tickets may go on sale in the coming days, although this has yet to be confirmed. When (or even if) the album will be released on streaming services is also unclear.

If it gets the go-ahead, the concert will continue Ye’s trend of stadium-status album rollouts following his The Life of Pablo premiere at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in 2016 and Donda listening parties at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2021.

News of a Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign album first surfaced earlier this month when new music from the duo was debuted during a “private listening party” in Italy. The latter also played an unreleased song at a nightclub in Geneva, Switzerland.

It was later reported that the collaborative project was due to be released on October 13, but it is now expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Ye and Ty are said to be currently shopping for a company to partner with to distribute the album.

Kanye’s long-running deal with Def Jam, including G.O.O.D. Music’s partnership, came to an end with the release of Donda in August 2021. The storied rap label later distanced themselves from him after his antisemitic tirades last year.

While further details about their upcoming album remain scarce, Kanye and Ty Dolla are no strangers having collaborated multiple times in recent years, including on 2016’s “Real Friends,” 2018’s “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)” and 2019’s “Everything We Need.”

West also made two appearances on the singer’s 2020 solo album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.