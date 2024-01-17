Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have once again delayed their joint album just days prior to its most recent release date.

As of Tuesday (January 16), the official iTunes page for Vultures listed its expected drop as February 9, instead of the previously-announced date of January 19.

Prior to that, Ye’s longtime collaborator Malik Yusef shed light on the hold-up behind the album, the release date of which has now been shifted four times. Earlier this month, Yusef posted a photo on Instagram of Ty in the studio, sharing in the comments section that the singer was re-recording all of his parts.

One fan asked Yusef “what song is he recording for?” “All of em,” he replied.

When the same person followed-up by asked if Ty was “redoing verses or making new ones?” Yusef answered: “both.”

Additionally, the Chicago native denied that Vultures has been scrapped like other past Kanye albums, such as Yandhi and Turbo Grafx 16.

Despite the many delays, Kanye and Ty have previewed plenty of material from the project. Most recently, they shared a new song called “Unlock” via Chicago’s Power 92 radio.

Before that, they held two listening parties, during which they played unreleased collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Kanye’s daughter North West and more.

It’s worth nothing that Nicki will most likely not appear on the album version of “New Body” after she publicly turned down the Yeezy mogul’s request to clear her verse on the song, which leaked several years ago.

After the “Stronger” hitmaker shared a text on social media in which he asked the New York MC for permission, she replied: “That train has left the station. No disrespect in any way.

“I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”