Venice, Italy –

Kanye West and his wife’s “obscene” antics continue to cause a stir in Italy as they’ve been banned for life by a Venetian boat company.

The married couple made headlines last week after Ye suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while riding on a water taxi through the city’s historic canals with Bianca Censori.

Viral photos and videos showed the rap mogul’s bare buttocks on show through his black jacket and pants, which appeared to be pulled down below his waist.

Fueling the outrage was the fact that Kanye could be seen holding his wife’s head near his lap as he was perched on the boat, leading to speculation that she was committing a public sex act on him.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the incident has resulted in West and Censori being hit with a lifetime ban by Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, which said the couple are “no longer welcome” aboard its boats.

“On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement on Monday (September 4). “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.

“In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

The ban comes shortly after Bianca Censori sparked similar outrage in the European country due to her scantily-clad wardrobe. As reported last month, Italian locals had complained to police that the 28-year-old Yeezy architect was walking around in public “virtually naked.”

Censori was spotted by The Daily Mail wearing a tan, skintight jumpsuit without a bra, leaving little to the imagination. At one point, she was reportedly even forced to cover her nipples with a black cross-body bag.

The Italian Constitutional Court states that a fine from €5,000 to €10,000 ($5,424 to $10,849) can be issued for “public indecency.” If said nudity occurs in a place or near a place attended by minors, the accused may face up to four years in prison.

However, it’s unclear if Censori has been penalized for her skimpy outfits.

Controversy in his personal life aside, Kanye West is rumored to be working on a new album as he stages a musical comeback following his damaging antisemitic comments in 2022.

According to a Yeezy insider, the forthcoming project is described as “a mix of The College Dropout and The Life of Pablo,” and is largely comprised of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy-level” tracks taken from older eras.

Ye’s verses are said to be “high energy” and at timees “controversial,” while the supporting cast is described as “insane.”

His last album, Donda, arrived back in 2021 and was followed by a sequel the following year, although it has yet to be released on streaming services.