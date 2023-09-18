Kanye West’s second child with Kim Kardashian is mirroring his father’s character as the paparazzi caught him on camera flipping them the bird.

On Friday (September 15), Saint and his mother were followed by media photographers as they were heading into an Island Burgers outlet after the 7-year-old’s basketball game. As the pair was approached, the boy smilingly showed the cameras his middle finger.

Kardashian was visibly unpleased with this gesture as she was seen covering her child’s face with her hand as a way of scolding him. Whereas she has spent years in the spotlight, negotiating the paparazzi, her children are only now learning how to navigate their way past it.

Check out the clip of Saint and Kim below:

Like Father, Like Son: Saint West already spotted flipping off paparazzi pic.twitter.com/aGlFBjK8XF — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 18, 2023

Ye has had a tumultuous relationship with the media, especially over the past two years. Most recently, he and his wife were reportedly being investigated by police over “obscenities” that were caught on camera during a boat ride in Venice, Italy.

Photos and videos surfaced late last month of Kanye baring his butt cheeks, with Bianca Censori spotted with her head in his lap in a sexually-suggestive position.

According to the Daily Mail, Venice law enforcement subsequently began looking into the incident to take action following the couple’s apparent intimate moment in public. The driver of the boat has since been identified and is expected to be questioned about what he saw, while police are also asking photographers to hand over the images that were taken.

A Venice police source told the outlet: “There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished. The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.

“You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.”