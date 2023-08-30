Kanye West‘s recent boat trip antics with his wife Bianca Censori have reportedly left Kim Kardashian feeling “embarrassed.”

According to The Sun, Kardashian has allegedly revealed to those close to her that she’s “worried” about her ex-husband amid his barefoot summer in Italy.

“Kim’s been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca — like how will she explain it all to the kids? She’s embarrassed and worried for him,” a source claimed. “He’s wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn’t right.

“It’s hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she’s pulled back into it.”

The source continued: “It’s like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She’d rather put it behind her and forget about it.”

Kanye West made headlines earlier this week thanks to a wardrobe malfunction that had his bare butt cheeks out while on a gondola ride in Venice.

Kanye and Bianca on a boat ride in Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/iNLFKwvsw0 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) August 28, 2023

It’s unclear if Kanye West realized his pants were down or simply didn’t care, but he may have had other things on his mind as Censori was photographed in a sexually-suggestive position while on the romantic boat ride.

Kanye was spotted rocking his typical all-black outfit and signature Jesus piece chain, with a bandana covering half of his face, while Censori opted for a grey trench coat.

Bianca Censori has also caused a stir in Italy as locals have asked authorities to punish the Yeezy architect for some recent wardrobe choices that they deem “indecent.”

Italian residents have apparently started to demand that police take action against Censori for walking around “virtually naked” all the time.

Censori was spotted by The Daily Mail earlier this month meandering around braless in a tan, skintight jumpsuit that left little to the imagination. At points, she was forced to cover her nipples with a black cross-body bag. Meanwhile, Kanye could be seen hiding under a black snood paired with a saggy black jacket and trousers.

The Italian Constitutional Court reads that a fine from €5,000 to €10,000 ($5,424 to $10,849) can be issued for “public indecency.”

If said nudity occurs in a place or near a place attended by minors, the accused may face up to four years in prison.