Kanye West’s daughter North has gone viral for dressing in similar fashion to her grandmother, Kris Jenner.

A picture of North West has resurfaced online showing her and Kris Jenner, side by side, with North trying her best to mimic her grandmother’s hair, facial expression, and outfit.

The picture first appeared on a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians where all of Kris Jenner’s daughters dressed up as different variations of her for her 67th birthday.

They all attended her birthday party while in costume during that time and danced the night away.

Kanye West’s daughter North leaves internet in stitches by dressing up as Kris Jenner 😂 📷: Theo Wargo/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/tMyjr2dTTP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 19, 2023

This is not the first time Ye’s daughter has dressed up as one of her doting family members.

In August, North West recreated a classic Ralph Lauren rugby fit Ye donned in 2004.

North West appeared in a TikTok while on vacation in Tokyo during that time, remaking the iconic outfit.

She rocked the same orange and blue Polo Rugby long sleeve sweater that her father did two decades ago with a lime-green button-down underneath — a major fashion sign of the times — and his gold Roc-A-Fella chain.

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed she ended up keeping a ton of classic Kanye West clothing pieces — even though he implored her to burn them — just for her children like North to have and appreciate one day.

“He just doesn’t want it anymore,” Kardashian said as she went through the storage unit. “He tells me to burn his stuff. He’s like, ‘Who cares, burn it.’

“I thought maybe the kids would think it’s so cool. I kinda kept everything for the kids. Like all these College Dropout stuff, I’m gonna take some for North.”

She continued: “The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them.

“They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing and he’s so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I’m angry?”

At 10 years old, North is the oldest of four kids between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with sons Psalm, 4, Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 5 not far behind.