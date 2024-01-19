Kanye West‘s edlest child North has continued to prove it’s “like father, like daughter” by showing off her own new teeth accessory.

On Wednesday (January 17), a photo of the 10-year-old was posted on the joint TikTok account that she shares with her mother Kim Kardashian showcasing her iced-out diamond grill.

“The things my daughter makes on my phone, haha,” Kardashian captioned the snap.

Check it out below.

North’s grill mimics that of her dad Kanye’s dazzling new grin. Also this week, the Chicago rap icon remodeled his teeth with a new $850,000 titanium grill featuring extended canines.

In photos shared online, Ye even compared himself to James Bond bad guy Jaws, who sported similar dentures in the movies Moonraker and The Spy Who Loved Me.

The Daily Mail originally reported that Kanye “had all his teeth removed and replaced” with the chemical element. However, HipHopDX confirmed with one of Ye’s reps that this was, in fact, not true.

The Mail also got in touch with Dr Thomas Connelly, who reportedly worked on the expensive alteration, and said: “Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

Over the years, North West has paid homage to her papa by recreating some of his most memorable looks including his signature bear which she rocked for Halloween last year.

The bear mascot gained notoriety after gracing the cover of Ye’s 2004 debut album The College Dropout. In 2005, a rendition of the mascot appeared once more on West’s sophomore LP Late Registration and another, slightly different version featured on his Graduation album cover in 2007.

More recently, North dipped into her father’s fashion archives to deliver a memorable holiday look. Last month, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram where she shared a series of snaps from a “Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party.”

“You know North went through the archives to pick her dads Balmain Met jacket. Ifykyk,” she wrote alongside a photo featuring North with her back to the camera as she looked up at her mother all smiles.

She had paired one of her father’s Balmain jacket with a white knit turtleneck, slacks and a crystal choker.