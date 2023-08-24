Kanye West’s daughter, North West, has recreated a classic Ye fit nearly 20 years later as Yeezy donned the Ralph Lauren rugby in 2004.

North West appeared in a TikTok while on vacation in Tokyo earlier this week remaking the iconic outfit.

She rocked the same orange and blue Polo Rugby long sleeve sweater that her father did two decades ago with a lime-green button-down underneath — a major fashion sign of the times — and his gold Roc-A-Fella chain.

Find the comparisons below:

North West has had a habit of rocking her daddy’s vintage fashion artifacts, as she has worn other pieces from The College Dropout era in the past. So it isn’t far-fetched to think that it’s the same Polo Ye donned in 2004 which was probably kept in storage.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed she ended up keeping a ton of classic Kanye West clothing pieces — even though he implored her to burn them — just for her children like North to have and appreciate one day.

“He just doesn’t want it anymore,” Kardashian said as she went through the storage unit. “He tells me to burn his stuff. He’s like, ‘Who cares, burn it.’

“I thought maybe the kids would think it’s so cool. I kinda kept everything for the kids. Like all these College Dropout stuff, I’m gonna take some for North.”

She continued: “The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them.

“They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing and he’s so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I’m angry?”

At 10 years old, North is the oldest of four kids between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with sons Psalm, 4, Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 5 not far behind.

Kim and Kanye West tied the knot with a lavish wedding in the Tuscany hills outside of Florence, Italy in May 2014.

Their divorce became finalized after a long legal battle in November 2022, which ended with Ye agreeing to wire Kardashian $200,000 on the first day of each month in child support payments for the foreseeable future.