Kanye West’s 2005 cult-classic hit, “Gold Digger” has now been remixed into a MAGA rallying cry with an A.I. version of Donald Trump at the helm of it.

A Twitter user tweeted out the video which starts off just like the original, with Jamie Foxx impersonating Ray Charles. The famous line, “she give me money when I’m in need,” that’s repeated through the original song is derived from the legendary soul singer’s 1954 song, “I Got A Woman.”

But as the verse comes in, it features a digitally altered version of Donald Trump’s voice rapping about his recent indictment amid the 2020 Georgia Election case and recent arrest at Fulton County Jail — which was spearheaded by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Now I ain’t saying she a vote rigger/But Fatty only make my lead bigger,” A.I. Donald Trump raps, referring to Willis and his early lead in the polls over his Republican party adversaries in the 2024 Presidential election.

Donald Trump was charged with 13 felonies in total, including RICO, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and more.

Of course, Trump and Kanye West were once best friends, with West pledging his allegiance to him and his MAGA-back presidency throughout the years.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, a close source to Ye has said that he is currently getting prepared to surprise fans with the release of actual new music to indulge in.

According to NBC News, two sources told the outlet that Kanye West has been locked in the studio and working on music, but one of the sources — who’s allegedly close to Yeezy — said that “new music is imminent” from the multi-hyphenate musician.

This will be the first piece of music we’ve heard from Kanye West since he dropped Donda 2 in February 2022.

Upon releasing Donda 2, Ye did not put the album on any DSP’s, but instead opted to upload the project on a stem player from his tech line.

But while Ye is preparing to release new music, one of his top tier rap contemporaries has said that he doesn’t connect with the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s music the same anymore.

The Roots lyricist Black Thought listed off some of his favorite albums in a recent interview with Pitchfork, and spoke highly of Ye’s creative transformation on 2008’s 808s & Heartbreak.

While he had high praise for the album, which divided rap fans upon its release but has since proven to be one of the most influential records of the last 15 years, Black Thought said that frankly Kanye’s more recent material doesn’t resonate with himself in the same way.

“With 808s, it was the audacity. Like, ‘What the fuck?’” he said. “Here’s the thing — I spent so much time being too cool for school. That’s my default setting.

“I’ve often thought of a musical idea, but the whole getting-out-of-my-head-ness of it all had me going through every possible outcome for such a long time that somebody else would have a similar idea and just do it. The level of bravery to destroy and build in the way Kanye did with that project, it’s admirable. That is the stuff of legend.”

He added: “I connect with Kanye’s music less now. Maybe it’s because of the rate at which he’s been putting out art and having to keep up. I think his process has become more assembly-line, which in many ways is the Motown model. It works.

“I don’t know if anything’s lost, but what is sometimes compromised is the personality. The main person it’s supposed to be about is sometimes overshadowed by all these other writers, producers, and people who are contributing. Kanye is less Kanye now than he was when I was a bigger Kanye fan.”