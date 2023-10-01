KANYE West’s glamorous wife has been turning heads ever since she went public with the rapper – and she’s got an equally stunning sister.

While architect Bianca, 28, became an overnight sensation when she was first pictured with Kanye, 48, in January of this year, her younger sister Angelina has flown under the radar.

5 Bianca Censori has a glam younger sister called Angelina Credit: Instagram

5 The model lives in Melbourne, Australia Credit: Instagram

The Australian model, who follows Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian and her hugely famous sisters on Instagram, keeps a relatively low profile.

Her social media account is private and she has just over 4,000 followers.

She seems to share her sister’s penchant for a risqué outfit though as her grid is filled with sexy garments.

Among them is a skintight plunging unitard and a corset style top that barely covers her chest, which she modelled at night on a Gold Coast balcony.

Bianca, Angelina and their sister Alyssia had a privileged upbringing at a $2.8M home in Alphington, an upmarket suburb in Melbourne.

Both of Bianca’s siblings have given her whirlwind romance with Ye their blessing.

Angelina told the Herald Sun: “It’s incredibly happy news for my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

While nurse and mother Alyssia said she was “super happy for them both”.

In July 2023, Kanye was said to have finally met his new mother-in-law, Alexandra, while travelling to Tokyo with Bianca.

Much has been made of Bianca’s similarity to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who officially divorced the rapper in March 2022.

Though in recent months, the tables have turned and fans have accused Kim of copying her ex’s new woman instead.

Before becoming Mrs West, Bianca was an employee for Ye’s fashion brand Yeezy.

The masters graduate became the brand’s head of architecture in 2020.

While the pair have said little publicly since becoming an item, they have let their public displays of affection do the talking.

And it recently got them into hot water on a trip to Venice, Italy, when the pair were caught on camera performing a sex act, much to the shock of passers-by.

5 Kanye and Bianca wed this year after a whirlwind romance Credit: Getty

5 The couple are known for their intense public displays of affection Credit: Instagram/ ARKANGEL