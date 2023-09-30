Karan Johar, the renowned Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter, has decided to change the release date of his upcoming movie Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. The decision was made out of respect for two legendary actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas.

Clash between Dunki and Salaar

The highly anticipated movies Dunki and Salaar are set to be released on the same day, December 22nd, 2023. The clash between these two films has left a sense of shock in the film industry.

Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, is a social drama and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, is a pan-Indian action drama featuring Prabhas in the lead role.

Dunki marks the first ever collaboration between SRK and Hirani making it one of the most anticipated and exciting project of the year. Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan is coming from the blockbuster success of two films, Jawan and Pathaan while Prabhas is coming from back to back disasters Adipurush and Radhe Shyam. This clash on Christmas might end up one sided as SRK is set to stream roll any competition.

(Also read: After Disasters Adipurush And Radhe Shyam, Prabhas With “Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire” Set To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki This Christmas, New Poster Out)

Yodha to change release date from December 15

Yodha, which is scheduled to release on December 15, will move to another date. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Yodha is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Karan realized that it’ll be difficult for Yodha to retain screens in the second week once Dunki and Salaar arrive in cinemas. Moreover, it’ll become challenging even for Dunki and Salaar’s distributors since theatres would not want to lose out on Yodha, especially if it does well.”

The source continued, “Karan Johar has a long association with Shah Rukh Khan, which is well known. Also, he’s close to Prabhas as well since KJo presented Baahubali series in Hindi. Hence, out of respect for Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas, he has decided to bring Yodha on some other date.”

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film has been postponed multiple times. Last time it was supposed to release on September 15 but was pushed to December 15 due to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan releasing on September 7.

The Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas, too, has booked the December 15 date. It now remains to be seen if the makers of the Sriram Raghavan-directorial also change their date or if they decide to come a week before Dunki and Salaar.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: SRK’s Jawan Becomes Highest Grossing Hindi Film Ever Beating Pathaan And Gadar 2, Set For 620 Cr Plus All Languages All India And 550 Cr Plus Hindi Only)

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related