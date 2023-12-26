Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released this year and won hearts all over. Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Given that the movie has earned lots of love from the audience, it has won the feature film award at River To River Florence Indian Film Festival.

Karan Johar Pens Heartfelt Note For Ranveer And Alia

Karan Johar took social media today and expressed his emotions for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the wrap of year 2023. He thanked Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for the passion towards art and bringing alive characters of Rocky and Rani with utmost perfection.

Here is the note:

“Before the years wraps I felt like sharing this with all of you…

I hadn’t directed Alia since 2012 and the day she walked onto set In her @manishmalhotra05 plus @mickeycontractor plus #flavian look I knew we had the Rani I had always envisaged …. What followed was an actor I wasn’t prepared for…. And I can take zero credit … will always be grateful to Imtiaz ali for taking her on a highway of life and moulding her into the actor she finally became …. SOTY is technically her launch but her true launch as an artist will always be highway…

Alia is such a pride and pleasure on a film set…. She had a ticking kind constantly questioning Rani and trying her best to make her strong and yet identifiable and likeable … again for that I take no credit that is her evolution as an artist! Was blessed to have her as Rani Chatterjee and I do hope her character keeps resonating …. Love you @aliaabhatt. Ranveer Singh! The irreplaceable force of nature…. The actor prepares and never comes in your way … he never ever let me know the extent he was prepping to play Rocky Randhawa… he planned his prep with my team , spent months in Delhi, hung out in west Delhi, met the West Delhi gram boys , worked on his dialect like an obsessed artist ! Kept improvising dialogues till it reached perfection for him … I saw this as a bystander, a filmaker in awe and was blown away by his process ( which initially can be daunting but when you see the dailies you’re sold and he’s won your heart) I feel like the perception of RS is so different from his labour and passion as a true artist! You see designer clothes om magazine covers I see a hungry actor only seeking love and validation from his audiences! ROCKY RANDHWA and RANVEER were irreplaceable! ( styled impeccably by @ekalakhani )No one could have done what he did! Absolutely No one and I feel grateful for him and Alia ! The three of us also built a friendship for the ages as a trio! This is not just an appreciation post as a filmmaker but a post of gratitude to the universe that bought these blessed artists to play my leads! Karan Johar this side … signing off! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Is Now The OTT Blockbuster After Super Hit Indian And Blockbuster Overseas Theatrical Business

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now blockbuster on OTT, and also film conquered the big screen in India and overseas. Film collected 150 cr nett in India and earned more in overseas market with $20 Million business. The film also became the most-watched Indian film on Amazon Prime in its first week of release.

Film was trending in 19 countries even after a month of release on Amazon Prime.

The film has been loved across audiences, from youngsters to families to senior citizens. The film has been praised for its fresh and funny script, its stellar performances, its catchy songs and its heartwarming message. The film has also been appreciated for its representation of diversity and inclusion, as it showcases different cultures, religions and communities in a positive light.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shows no signs of slowing down, as it continues to entertain and inspire millions of viewers around the world. The film has also sparked a lot of memes, fan art and social media trends, making it a cultural phenomenon. The film is a testament to the power of love and laughter in these challenging times.

