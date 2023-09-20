In the world of Bollywood, where glitz and glamour are the norm, it’s the behind-the-scenes stories that often captivate audiences. One such tale involves renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, superstar Salman Khan, and the King of Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan Johar recently shared a poignant memory from the sets of his blockbuster film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. The incident revolves around Salman Khan’s wardrobe choice for his character Aman Mehra. Salman, known for his unique style, opted to wear torn jeans for a particular scene. This unconventional choice left Karan Johar in tears.

How Karan Johar casted Salman Khan in the film

In a conversation with Prabal Gurung for Gold House, KJo opened up about casting Aman’s character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was played by Salman Khan. He said, “After Chandrachur Singh and Saif Ali Khan said no, I was very depressed. One day, I was at Chunky Panday’s house for a party and Salman came up to me and said ‘I heard you have been shopping’. He said you need to be really confident to do that part and asked me to come and narrate it to him the next day.”

Salman Khan wore torn jeans for groom’s character; Karan cried

The director recalled how he was moved to tears when he saw Salman in torn jeans. He had envisioned a suited look for Aman Mehra – a more formal and sophisticated style. Seeing Salman in distressed denim was a stark contrast to what he had imagined.

Karan Johar recalled Salman wore torn jeans and a black T-shirt. Karan mentioned he had prepared a suit for Khan for the scenes but Salman stated that he should wear torn jeans. Karan said, “At that moment, he said ‘you know what, no dulha has ever worn torn jeans and made it a trend. Though I said okay, I immediately sensed my blood pressure rising. At one point I told him that the set is very grand and Kajol is wearing this huge lehenga. But he said he wants to do this in a T-shirt. I reluctantly said no and then burst out crying in front of him. I started pleading with him to wear the suit saying that it was my first film. He quickly agreed to wear the suit and asked me to stop crying.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Reaction to Karan

Shah Rukh Khan entered the situation and said: “How embarrassing! How can you cry like this?”

Salman Khan And Karan Johar To Reunite After 25 Years For A Massive Vishnu Vardhan Film

According to media reports, Salman will be acting in director Vishnu Vardhan’s next big film which will be produced by Karan under his Dharma Productions banner. The trio has been in talks for the project for the past six months and things have been finalized now.

Vishnu Vardhan received massive acclaim for directing the war drama Shershaah (also his debut film) which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. After its success, he is heading for his second film with Salman Khan. After finishing YRF’s Tiger 3, Salman will start shooting for this yet-to-be-titled project in November this year. The film is a massive action thriller film and its pre-production will start in August this year and some really big action set pieces have been mapped out.

