Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most loved actor-director duos in the film industry. They have been friends for more than 28 years, which started during Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. In a recent interview, KJo recalled how he became a part of DDLJ and shared the story of becoming friends with SRK on the sets.

Karan Johar’s Funny Anecdotes Of First Meeting With Shah Rukh On Sets Of DDLJ

During a roundtable conversation on Galatta Plus, Karan Johar shared that he didn’t attend any film school even though his father produced films. He thanked Aditya Chopra who convinced him to be part of movies and hired him as an assistant director in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Sharing how his first job was to look for a costume for Shah Rukh Khan from the boxes that contained costumes from late Sridevi starrer Chandni, the filmmaker recalled meeting SRK on the film set.

In his first meeting with Shah Rukh, Karan told him, “You should wear tight jeans, your body shape would look better in tighter jeans. You should show your Adam’s apple because girls think it is very attractive.”

To this, SRK reacted and called for Aditya Chopra. Recalling SRK’s words, KJo shared that the actor asked Aditya who he (Karan Johar) was and why was he telling him to show his Adam’s apple and wear tight jeans.

“Adi told him, ‘He is a townie, he knows all these things, so just listen to him.’ So, Shah Rukh wore that costume and I thought I had found my calling,” Karan recalled.

About Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was released in 1995. Apart from SRK, the cast of the film also includes Kajol, Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, and others.

The story follows Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) meet on a vacation through Europe and fall in love. When Raj discovers that Simran has already been promised to another man, he follows her to India to win her and her father over.

(Also read: Special Feature: Popular Choice 2023: Best Film Jawan, Best Actor Shah Rukh Khan And Best Album Animal! Find Out The List)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Line Up

Work-wise, King Khan gave us three back-to-back blockbusters in 2023 namely Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The actor recently revealed in an interview with MBC while promoting Dunki in the Middle East that he is set to commence shooting for his next project in March-April 2024, signaling a much-anticipated return to the big screen within the next 12-15 months.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related