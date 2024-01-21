The star kids of Bollywood, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, are all set to star together in Karan Johar’s next production. The film, which is yet to be titled, will be directed by Shauna Gautam, who previously was an associate director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and also assisted Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju.

Karan Johar Shares Still From First Day Of Shoot Of Ibrahim And Khushi Starrer

On Sunday, January 21, Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories to announce the commencement of Shauna Gautam’s directorial journey. He shared a photo of Shauna holding a clapperboard with the text, “Lets go Day 1.” Notably, the board featured the logo of Karan’s company, Dharmatic Entertainment, and of the streaming platform Netflix.

In his caption, Karan expressed his best wishes, saying, “All my love and blessings to you @shaunagautam.. day 1 of your directorial debut… a big day! A memory forever.”

Rhea Kapoor conveyed her wishes to Shauna, stating, “All the best,” and she also tagged Khushi Kapoor in her Instagram story.

Rhea’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, said, “Shauna all the best @shaunagautam kill it.”

Based on the gathered information, it appears that the project previously reported involving Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in a romantic comedy directed by Shauna Gautam is now in the filming stage.

Karan Johar to produce a romantic comedy with Ibrahim and Khushi

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that Karan Johar has a full fledged romantic comedy in the works with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor as the main stars. “It will be a direct-to-digital film produced by his digital arm, Dharmatics. The shooting will start next year and Shauna Gautam will be the director. The producers are negotiating with a top OTT platform for streaming rights,” the source said.

The film has not been named yet, but the makers are considering various catchy titles. “It’s the kind of romantic comedy that Hindi Cinema is famous for. But Karan and his team think that the OTT is more suitable for the story than the big screen. It’s designed and will be made as an OTT original,” the source added.

The film is still in the pre-production phase and the makers are trying to assemble a reputable cast. The film is expected to go on floors in 2024 and will be shot in various locations across India and abroad. The makers are planning to release the film on a digital platform, as part of Karan Johar’s Dharmatics banner.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has already completed the shooting of his first film, Sarzameen, in which he plays a soldier. He’s also set to star in Diler which is a story around a dog. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, was just seen in her debut film, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, in which she portrays the character of Betty Cooper.

