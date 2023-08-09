The film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has turned into a big hit in Indian cinema, making a huge impact. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play the main roles in the movie. Once again, Karan Johar has shown his talent as a well-respected director through this film. His unique way of telling stories and making romantic movies continues to impress movie lovers. People have been talking a lot about the song Heart Throb from RARKPK, which stars Ranveer Singh and includes short appearances by Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan, getting a lot of attention. Fans have been wondering why Shah Rukh Khan isn’t making a special appearance in the film, and in a recent interview, Karan Johar finally explained the real reason for not asking SRK to be part of it.

Karan Johar Talks About Why Shah Rukh Khan Isn’t in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

During a interview,Karan Johar talked about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. He said, “Shah Rukh did a really important scene in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that meant a lot to me. I’ll always be thankful for that. But I can’t keep asking Shah Rukh for favors all the time. I have to be careful.”

Karan Johar also remembered how Shah Rukh Khan worked on a big scene for Brahmastra for 18 days without getting paid. KJo explained, “He gave his time and effort willingly for that scene. It was a big scene. If I keep asking him for more help, it wouldn’t be fair. Shah Rukh never says no to me, but I shouldn’t take advantage of that. I can ask him for help because we’re friends, but I shouldn’t overdo it.”

The film Brahmastra was directed by Ayan Mukerji. The main roles were portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film was produced by Karan Johar.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After a considerable gap of seven years, Karan Johar once again took on the role of director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His previous directorial venture was the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

RARKPK achieved the milestone of crossing the 100-crore mark at the domestic box office and collecting Rs. 200 crores globally. Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar both expressed their gratitude on Instagram recently, acknowledging the warm reception their movie has received thus far. The film boasts a notable cast, including esteemed actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

About SRK’s Jawan

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan is getting ready for the upcoming release of his film Jawan, scheduled to hit theatres on September 7th, Worldwide.

