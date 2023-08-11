In 2021, Kartik Aaryan left Dostana 2 which was produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. Quickly, rumors started spreading like wildfire that his departure was because of the rift between Kartik and Karan. The film was planned to be helmed by Collin D’Cunha and also starred Janhvi Kapoor. Dharma Production officially announced the removal of Kartik from the project and said that they will be recasting the film. Since then hasn’t been much development around the film.

This incident started a fresh debate in the industry around groupism. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha came out in Kartik’s support and stated that actors do or exit a project all the film but they are never made public by the production house. But after almost two years of rumored feud, Karan and Kartik might be on talking terms again.

Karan Johar Hints About Working With Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have been attending the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in Australia and the two were snapped together for the first time since the Dostana 2 debacle. Not just that, in a press conference that the two attended together and posed for the cameras, Karan also talked about working with the actor. When asked about the possibility of them working together, Karan said, “We made one attempt and for various reasons that didn’t fructify. We have been in conversation to do something, and I hope that does happen. In fact, we are both quite excited about it.” When the reporter asked if he was talking about Dostana 2, Karan responded, “Ask us no secrets and we will tell you no lies”.

Karan Johar Had Attended Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Premiere

Earlier, Karan had attended the premiere of Kartik’s recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha. This sparked the rumor that the two might be on good terms now after two years. Earlier in a television interview, Kartik talked about this issue and said, “I haven’t discussed this matter yet. I hold the belief and consider it my mannerism that when there’s a disagreement between an older individual and a younger one, the younger person shouldn’t express their views.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is the most prestigious film festival for Indian films in Australia. It will conclude on 20 August. The event has been attended by a lot of celebs like Rani Mukerji, Anurag Kashyap, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, etc.

