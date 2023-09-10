‘Kill’, a collaborative venture between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, this action-packed thriller boasts a star-studded cast, including Lakshya in his debut role, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala. The film has set the festival abuzz with its adrenaline-pumping sequences and gripping storyline.

Collider was quick to shower praise on ‘Kill’, describing it as a ‘fever dream’ that demands a large audience to truly appreciate its wild action sequences. It’s the kind of bonkers action flick that keeps you on the edge of your seat, delivering an exhilarating experience from start to finish.

Biz Asia echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the film’s unique appeal. Each fight scene in ‘Kill’ is compared to a new level in a video game, featuring different settings, increasing urgency, and even more shocking murders. The camera captures every detail, immersing the audience in the intense action within the confines of a train wagon.

Debutant Lakshya and co-star Raghav Juyal have not gone unnoticed either. Collider highlighted Juyal’s remarkable performance as the villainous Fani, noting his ability to make the character unpredictable and showcasing his martial arts skills. Lakshya, in his role as a die-hard commando, proved his mettle both in terms of talent and action sequences.

Karan Johar Shares The Excitement On This Achievement

The official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions compiled accolades from critics, demonstrating the film’s universal acclaim.

After the screening, Karan Johar expressed his excitement on Instagram, describing the Toronto screening as ‘madness and special’. He painted ‘Kill’ as a relentless action movie set on a moving train, a ‘BLOODathon on steroids’. Johar introduced Lakshya as a formidable commando and Raghav Juyal as an antagonist who leaves no holds barred.

Johar also extended his gratitude to Guneet Monga and Sikhya Entertainment for their collaboration, eagerly anticipating the audience’s reaction to this groundbreaking film.

‘Kill’ marks a significant debut for Lakshya, who was initially set to enter Bollywood with ‘Dostana 2’. However, this high-octane action thriller has undoubtedly provided the perfect platform for his introduction to the industry.

Raghav Juyal, known for his role as Salman Khan’s brother in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, shines in a completely different avatar in ‘Kill’, Tanya Maniktala, renowned for her titular role in Netflix India’s ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’, adds her own flair to this electrifying cinematic experience.

