Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is making her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, has shared some insights into her role as Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective who investigates a series of murders in London.

The actress took to Instagram to post some pictures from the film and wrote a heartfelt note about her character and the film.

Kareena shares new pictures with a heartfelt note on her role in The Buckingham Murders

She wrote, “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be… Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears…”

The actress also expressed her excitement and nervousness as the film premiered at the British Film Institute on October 14. She said, “I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer… I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool… So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made… into the world of Jas Bhamra. I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows.”

The Buckingham Murders is a thriller film based on the novel of the same name by Aseem Arora. It follows Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective who is haunted by the death of her husband and daughter in a terrorist attack. She is assigned to solve a series of murders that are linked to the royal family and a mysterious cult.

The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences who praised the performances, direction, screenplay, and cinematography. The film is expected to release in India soon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Joins Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, Shares First Look From Sets

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for Singham Again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming installment in his cop cinematic universe. The actor took to Instagram to share her first look from the sets of the film, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing a black leather jacket and jeans, with her hair tied in a bun. She is looking at a car flying in the air, presumably as part of a stunt sequence. She captioned the post, “Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors.. This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last …❤️🌈💥 Ready Steady Go…💥💥💥 @itsrohitshetty.”

Her co-star Ranveer Singh, who will reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba from the 2018 film of the same name, commented on her post with heart and starry-eyed emojis. He also wrote, “This is my fourth film with him too! And my first with YOU! 👻”

Singham Again is expected to be the biggest film of Rohit Shetty’s career and also the biggest cop film of India. The film will bring together the cop universe that Shetty started with Singham in 2011 and expanded with Singham Returns in 2014 and Simmba in 2018. The film will also have cameo appearances by other actors from Shetty’s previous films. Singham Again promises to be a treat for the fans of action and comedy and will celebrate the spirit of Indian police force.

