Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all set to make her debut as a producer with The Buckingham Murders, has shared the first poster of the film on her Instagram account. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, is a London-set thriller that revolves around a detective who investigates the murder of a 10-year-old child.

The Buckingham Murders: First Poster Out

The poster shows Kareena in a monochrome shot, looking anguished and determined as she is restrained by three police officers. She captioned the post, “Presenting #TheBuckinghamMurders”.

The Buckingham Murders has already created a buzz after receiving a standing ovation at the 67th BFI London Film Festival 2023. Kareena had earlier revealed that her character is inspired by Kate Winslet’s character in Mare of Easttown, a popular American crime drama series.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares New Pics And A Note On The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is making her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, has shared some insights into her role as Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective who investigates a series of murders in London.

The actress took to Instagram to post some pictures from the film and wrote a heartfelt note about her character and the film.

She wrote, “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be… Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears…”

The actress also expressed her excitement and nervousness as the film premiered at the British Film Institute on October 14. She said, “I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer… I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool… So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made… into the world of Jas Bhamra. I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows.”

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, along with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The release date of the film is yet to be announced, although Ekta Kapoor said that the film will do few festival rounds before India can watch the film.

