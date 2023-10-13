Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has worked with all the Khans of Bollywood, recently opened up about her experience of working with them and their distinctive qualities. In an interview with mid-day, Kareena said that Salman Khan relies on his persona and super stardom, Aamir Khan is focused and obsessed with his work, and Shah Rukh Khan is the emperor and the conqueror of cinema.

Kareena On Salman and Aamir

Kareena, who has delivered numerous blockbusters with the Khans, said that Aamir becomes the character he plays and only thinks about his work. She added that she enjoyed working with him in Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Comparing the three superstars, she says, “Salman always relies on his persona, his personality, his super duper stardom. Aamir is very focused. He just becomes that character. He gets obsessed and only thinks about his work.”

(Also read: BREAKING: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 To Release On Sunday, November 12; Set For Huge Opening And Post-Diwali Holiday Week)

Kareena says SRK is the Shah of cinema in general

She also expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh, who has made a comeback with Pathaan and Jawan this year. Referring to the box office success of both films, Kareena insists, “(He is) The Shah of cinema in general. The emperor, the conqueror, everything that people have been saying I think is less for Shah Rukh.”

(Also read: Shah Rukh Khan: From DDLJ To Jawan, How India’s Romantic Icon Transformed Into Action King At Box Office)

Kareena also revealed that she is keen to reunite with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on the big screen. She said that Saif is one of the finest artists in the industry and that she would love to work with him again. The couple had last shared the screen in Tashan, which was a flop at the box office, but Kareena said that she thought the movie was ‘quite cool’.

Kareena Kapoor’s projects

Kareena recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Jaane Jaan, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film narrated the journey of a single mother and her daughter who land in trouble and get support from a neighbor amidst a police investigation.

(Also read: Jaane Jaan Movie Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Steals The Show, Kareena Kapoor Is Effortless In This Half-Baked Thriller Directed By Sujoy Ghosh)

Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which will feature Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Recently the actress shared a BTS picture from the sets.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related