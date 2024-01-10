Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her on the silver screen and there is always an anticipation in their hearts for her next project. Well, from the past couple of days, there has been a piece of news doing the rounds about Bebo’s next project. It was reported that she would star opposite KGF star Yash in a big-budget project titled Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. But now, the actress’s team has stated the same and declined any such progress.

Official Statement From Team Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team has issued a statement today that speaks about such news making it to the headlines. In the statement it is written, ‘There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next film. While we understand the excitement and the anticipation. We request media to refrain from premature conjecture about her next project and its star cast. Something very exciting is coming up very soon and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.’ However it is still not clear from the statement which movie is the team talking about. But with the recent buzz about Toxic, it appears as if Bebo’s team is talking about the Yash starrer. Well, all the fans can do now is wait for the official announcement.

Kareena-Kapoor-teen-Patti

Kareena-Kapoor-Singham-Again

EXCLUSIVE: After Swades And Paheli, Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Dunki To Go For Oscar Nomination)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s New Year Celebration

The actress along with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spent the New Year holidays in Switzerland. The couple made sure to drop some of the cutest pictures on social media that fans are still gushing about. On New Year’s Eve, the actress also dropped a picture with her husband. While she wore her multi-colored pajama set, Saif was seen all suited up in a white tuxedo.

