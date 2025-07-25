The army on Friday staged a drone show here as part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, highlighting the technological advancements made in border security since the 1999 war with Pakistan.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives while battling Pakistani intruders in the Kargil area 26 years ago.

The drones flew over the arena and showcased their capabilities of undertaking various tasks, including surveillance, deliveries and targeting enemy positions by firing explosives.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles included Logistic Drones that can be operated at a high altitude of around 4,000 metres, a technology which has been developed indigenously.

Live Events



The drone show also included robotic dogs, which can be used for carrying loads like ammunition in rough terrains as well as for patrolling purposes along the Line of Control.The drones and other technologies inducted into the army since the Kargil war will help increase the effectiveness of surveillance and delivery of logistics to remote areas while keeping an eye on inimical elements effectively, a senior official said.

He said these technologies will reduce the fatigue and dangers faced by soldiers in difficult terrain and tough weather conditions in the Ladakh region.