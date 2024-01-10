





The Minnesota Timberwolves took bench celebrations to a new level of embarrassing on Tuesday following a monster poster dunk from star forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

KAT’s massive jam came midway through the second quarter after he secured a pass from guard Mike Conley on a pick-and-roll. Towns then drove to the rim with purpose while being guarded by Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner before elevating and flushing a one-handed dunk with authority.

As a visibly hyped Towns ran down the floor to celebrate the play, a Magic timeout afforded the Minnesota bench a golden opportunity to rub the play in Wagner’s face. The simple yet effective celly saw the entire team point at Wagner in unison as he walked to the bench, making for a brutal moment in the spotlight in front of the Orlando crowd:

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS POSTER OVER MOE WAGNER 😤 The whole Timberwolves bench was pointing at Wagner after 🤣pic.twitter.com/FnVjha3u7D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2024

Minnesota would take a 48–33 lead after Towns’s highlight, with the team’s momentum receiving a nice boost in the process.

As for Wagner, unfortunately, the already-viral poster figures to receive even more play outside of a likely SportsCenter Top-10 nomination given the T-Wolves’s hilariously memorable reaction.







