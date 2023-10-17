Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who rose to fame with his hilarious monologues in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, took to Instagram on Monday to mark the eighth anniversary of the sequel. He shared a video clip of his famous rant from the film, which became synonymous with his name and career. He also penned a heartfelt gratitude note for the director Luv Ranjan and the audience who gave him unconditional love.

In the caption, he wrote, “Problem Kya Hai?” I didn’t know that these three words will become synonymous with my name. This movie changed the course of my life, my career and put me on the track of an unforgettable journey into the celluloid. #PyaarKaPunchnama2, clocks in eight years today… always indebted to Luv Sir and the audience who gave unconditional love back then and still look forward to hearing the Monologue every time. Ending this gratitude-note with the three magical words (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Problem Kya hai? (Accompanied by a laughter and folded hand emoji)”

The video clip shows Kartik Aaryan, who played the role of Gogo in the film, venting out his frustration about his girlfriend and women in general. The monologue, which lasted for more than 12 minutes, was one of the highlights of the film and made Kartik an overnight sensation. The actor had revealed in an earlier interview that he had prepared for the monologue by rehearsing it for 15 days and memorizing it word by word.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was a sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which also featured Kartik Aaryan along with Nushrat Bharucha, Divyendu Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma and Raayo S Bakhirta. The film was a hit among the youth and spawned many memes and dialogues. The sequel, which released in 2015, had a similar plot but with different actors, except for Kartik and Nushrat. The film also did well at the box office and received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Kartik Aaryan’s fans were delighted to see his post and flooded his comments section with praises and emojis. Some of them also asked him about the third installment of the franchise and expressed their eagerness to watch him in another monologue. His co-star from the film, Sunny Singh, also shared an Instagram story to celebrate the occasion.

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with his upcoming projects, which include Chandu Champion, Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani.

