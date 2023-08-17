The movie Gadar 2, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has become one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has received a lot of praise and love from audiences since its release. Fans of movies are heading to theaters in large numbers to watch the sequel to the 2001 hit, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. This new installment, packed with action, brought back the memorable on-screen romance between Sunny and Ameesha as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Recently, popular Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who marked India’s 77th Independence Day by watching Gadar 2, has now shared his priceless reaction. The actor revealed that he’s a big fan of Tara Singh’s character.

Kartik Aaryan’s Fanboy Moment After Watching Gadar 2

Some time back, Kartik Aaryan posted a video of Gadar 2 on his Instagram. He wrote a caption for the video, expressing his feelings about the film.This iconic scene…Just a fanboy in me screaming n shouting for Tara Singh @iamsunnydeol #Gadar2.”

Fans’ Response to Kartik Aaryan’s Insta Post

Kartik’s reaction to Gadar 2 elicited a lot of responses from fans. One said, “He is so supportive of other actors.” Another remarked, “Kartik deserves all the respect>>>>>>.” “This scene is legendary,” said a third fan. “Our favorite is fan-girling over his favorite,” said a fourth fan. Others showed their love and admiration with red hearts and fire emojis.

Kartik was spotted entering the Gaiety Galaxy Theater in Mumbai on August 15 to watch the hit film Gadar 2. He was smiling brightly inside his car before going into the theater. He also posted a video on his Instagram Stories where he can be seen having fun with the audience while watching Gadar 2. As the film begins, the audience can be heard clapping. Kartik captioned the video, “Its Gadar Time (fire emoji).”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 hit screen on August 11. The movie features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, Mushtaq Khan, and more in important roles.

Gadar 2 is making box office history by earning 268 crore rupees within just six days of release. This rapid and impressive collection reflects the strong appeal and anticipation among audiences, solidifying the film’s status as a blockbuster success.

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Projects

Kartik Aaryan’s last appearance was in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. His next project is Chandu Champion by Kabir Khan. The film will come out on Eid al-Adha 2024 and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

