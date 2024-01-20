Actor Kartik Aaryan, is currently shooting for Kabir Khan’s upcoming biopic Chandu Champion shared a still from the preparation of action scene for the film.

Chandu Champion is based on the true story of a the first Indian Paralympic gold medalist who was a freestyle swimmer and how he overcame all odds and achieved his dreams.

Kartik Aaryan Shares BTS From Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan shares a still from action prep of Chandu Champion. He is preparing for action sequence with famous Sena Agbeko who is WBC USA Super middleweight champion. Kartik shared, “Gonna fight this Happy Beast tomorrow 🥊

@assassi_nation i hope he doesn’t remove his anger of The World Championship fight on me 😤”ChanduChampion 👊🏻

Check out the post:

The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It tells the story of Murlikant Petkar, the first Indian Paralympic gold medalist who was a freestyle swimmer.

Before shooting in Wai, the Chandu Champion team had completed their London schedule in August, and then moved to Kashmir in September for the next schedule. The movie is expected to release in 2024.

Kartik had earlier shared glimpses of his look from the film, where he was seen wearing an India blazer and sporting a buzz cut. He had written, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling.” The actor had also shared a funny video of himself getting a haircut under a tree in Kashmir, with a signboard that read, “Kartik Aaryan hairstyle – 3 rupees.”

Upcoming Films Of Kartik Aaryan

Kartik is on a roll with his upcoming projects, as he recently delivered with Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. The actor will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3.

