Immediately after the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan started shooting for Kabir Khan’s sports-drama, Chandu Champion, which is slated to release in theaters on June 14, 2024. The first schedule of the movie was shot in London where in an interview with BBC, actor had revealed that he had to shoot a scene in cold water despite having a 102-degree fever. He also mentioned that he would take 3-4 pills before going into the water.

Kartik Aaryan is now all set to head to Kashmir for the second schedule of his upcoming sports-drama Chandu Champion. The location scouting has been completed, and the team will soon start shooting in the picturesque valley of Kashmir. The film is being directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Chandu Champion headed for second schedule in Kashmir

“The second schedule of Chandu Champion begins next week in Kashmir. The location scouting has been completed, and Kabir and his team will soon fly to Kashmir to begin shooting on September 24th. Kartik will shoot some heavy action sequences in this schedule, which will go on till the first week of October. The makers plan to shoot a significant portion of the film which is based on the life of the inspirational figure, paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar. It’s a tough schedule planned to be shot at various breathtaking locations across Kashmir, including Pahalgam,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, adding that the makers are eyeing to finish the production by the end of this year.

Kartik Aaryan undergoing physical transformation for the film

“Kartik is undergoing intense physical transformation for this movie. His daily routine includes morning gym sessions, afternoon boxing classes, and swimming training in the evening. He has gone all out to prepare for this sports-drama,” the source further added.

Kartik Aaryan has called it the most challenging and exciting journey of his career earlier. The first schedule of the movie was shot in London, and the actor had shared a glimpse from behind the scenes on his social media handles while wishing his director belated happy birthday, saying cheekily that he didn’t remember director’s birthday because of the diet plan he is on.

About Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion s based on the real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. It is reportedly based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Kartik Aaryan plays the lead role in the movie.

The first look of the actor from the movie shows him wearing a green army uniform with “India” written on his chest. The movie is expected to be an action-packed thriller, and the fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

Kartik is expected to wrap up shooting for Chandu Champion by December, post which he will get into shooting for Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyya 3.

