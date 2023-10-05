Aashiqui 3 is an upcoming Bollywood romantic drama-thriller directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar.

Since Kartik Aaryan was finalised in the lead, there have been many speculations around who the leading actress is going to be. Mukesh Bhatt had earlier said, “We have finalized Kartik Aaryan as the male lead in Aashiqui 3, and this is widely known. However, the casting for the female lead will be decided only after we have completed the script. Without a solid script, a film lacks substance. I have always prioritized the script over everything else. Additionally, music plays a crucial role in the Aashiqui series. The songs have played a significant part in the success of Part 1 and Part 2. Therefore, we aim to have an equally exceptional music score for Aashiqui 3.”

Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria to pair up for first time

According to latest media reports, the leading lady of the film has been confirmed to be Tara Sutaria. If these reports are to be believed then this would be the first time that Kartik and Tara would be paired up with each other.

Kartik Aaryan who has starred in several successful romantic films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Luka Chuppi and Tara Sutaria who made her Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year 2 and also starred in other films such as Marjaavaan and Tadap would make for a fresh pair.

The pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria in Aashiqui 3 has generated a lot of buzz among fans of the actors and the franchise. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the chemistry between the two actors on screen.

Aashiqui 3 to go on floors by January

Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with the acclaimed director Anurag Basu for the much-awaited sequel, ‘Aashiqui 3’. This unexpected collaboration between an actor known for his romantic comedies and a director renowned for his distinct storytelling style has set the stage for a unique cinematic experience. The Aashiqui series is known for its romantic genre and melodious music.

The latest update on this exciting project reveals that ‘Aashiqui 3‘ is set to hit the floors by the end of January, as confirmed by Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-series, the production powerhouse behind the film.

Speaking to another publication, Bhushan Kumar had shared, “Hopefully, we will start Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan’s film by the end of January.”

With pre-production work already underway, including the composition of the film’s music, it’s evident that the team is leaving no stone unturned to make this a memorable addition to the ‘Aashiqui’ universe.

Mukesh Bhatt Reveals Kartik Aaryan Starrer Aashiqui 3 Won’t Have Recreated Tracks

Aashiqui 3 was announced in September, 2022.

“I don’t believe in recreations, I believe in originals. Aashiqui 1 had original tunes and so did Aashiqui 2. I have the capacity to create original tunes. I have to work for one year on the music, so the songs match up to the level of parts one and two. That’s a herculean task for me that I have to work on,” Pinkvilla quoted Mukesh Bhatt as saying.

Kartik while announcing the film had said, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da.”

Aashiqui had numerous prominent numbers like, “Nazar Ke Saamne” and “Dheere Dheere”, while Aashiqui 2’s soundtrack comprised of popular songs such as, “Tum Hi Ho”, “Sunn Raha Hai” and “Chahun Main Ya Naa”.

