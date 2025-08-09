NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel took to social media on Saturday to celebrate the bureau’s successes in the first 200 days of the Trump administration.

“200 Days of Trump Admin, From Jan 20 to Present: FBI has arrested over 1,600 people for violent crimes against children, to include 270 arrests for human trafficking,” Patel wrote on his official X account.

Patel added that 1,500 kilos of fentanyl – “enough lethal doses to kill 113,850,000 Americans” – has also been seized in that time, which he said was a 25% increase from the same time last year, and the “most ever.”

He added, “We look forward to working with our @SecDef and DoD partners to getting after it even more, thanks @realDonaldTrump for the new authorities.”

In a third post, Patel said the FBI had identified and located 4,000 child victims.

“FBI investigations targeting Foreign Terrorist Organizations has resulted in 1,000 arrests of those wanting to harm our nation. Seized 6,300 Kilos of methamphetamines = lives saved,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#SummerHeat.”

The White House also posted an article on X on Saturday, touting “200 Days of American Renewal,” including “historic border security to infrastructure revitalization.”

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who had considered resigning over the administration’s handling of the Epstein files earlier this summer, according to a source, reposted Patel’s post, writing, “This isn’t even the beginning of the beginning. More coming.”

Many in MAGA world have also been frustrated with the lack of transparency over the Epstein files.

The U.S. Department of Justice has denied the existence of an Epstein client list, and President Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi last month, saying “she’s really done a very good job.”