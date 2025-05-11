Pakistan’s Chinese-made weapons have shown strength against India’s Western and Russian ones in their clash over Kashmir , but analysts cautioned it was too soon to say which side’s arms technology would prove to be superior in combat.

The tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours escalated after India conducted military strikes, dubbed Operation Sindoor , on sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered parts of Kashmir on Wednesday.

The strikes were in response to a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam in Indian-administered parts of Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, most of whom were non-Muslim Indian tourists.

Citing intelligence information, New Delhi has said the terrorist groups involved in the attack were backed by Pakistan. It said the missile strikes were “precision strikes at terrorist camps” at nine locations, which it claimed were used to plan and direct attacks against India.

India has reportedly deployed its fighter jet fleets, which include Rafale jets armed with Scalp missiles and AASM Hammer bombs that allow long- and medium-range precision strikes. Islamabad said it had shot down five of the Indian fighter aircraft, three of which it said were Rafale jets.

Delhi has not yet acknowledged these claims, but French intelligence sources have confirmed that at least one of India’s Rafale planes had been shot down by Pakistan, according to CNN.